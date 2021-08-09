‘Blood & Eyes of Virgin’: Murder of girl, reveals horrifying ‘black magic’ plot

Four people have been arrested in an investigation of a gruesome murder on Monday, including a sorcerer who purposely ordered human sacrifice, a villager who fell into a black magic trap and another who helped carry out the gruesome crime. The eight-year-old girl was found with both eyes gouged out last week, and facial injury marks raised suspicions that she had been raped. While the postmortem didn’t confirm rape, it did reveal chilling details.

Munger Superintendent of Police J J Reddy told reporters here that one of the accused, Dilip Kumar, of Padham village, was told by self-styled tantric Parwez Alam to sacrifice a girl to prevent his wife from miscarrying. After trying vainly for several years, Kumar’s wife conceived and they credit Alam’s magical power for the success.

The tantric told the couple that the expectant mother must wear an amulet consecrated with the blood and eyes of a virgin girl. Dilip consulted Tanveer Alam, who introduced the couple to the sorcerer and Dashrath, who lived in Pharda, a nearby village. Dashrath had said he could arrange the sacrifice at his poultry farm.

‘Apparently, the girl was picked up last Thursday while returning home after delivering lunch to her fisherman father along the banks of the Ganges. After performing the gut-wrenching act, the trio went to Khagaria to meet the sorcerer, who made an amulet that Dilip’s wife wore around her neck, said the SP. In addition to Dileep, Tanveer and Dashrath have been arrested. The police were sent to Khagaria to arrest the sorcerer’, the SP explained.