Flydubai restarts its journey to 9 Indian cities including Mumbai, Kochi

Dubai: The budget airline flydubai said residents of nine Indian cities can now fly back to Dubai. Residents of the UAE with valid visas issued by Dubai can fly from Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kochi, Kolkata, Kozhikode, Mumbai and Thiruvanthapuram. UAE residents with Dubai-issued visas cannot fly from other airports in India, Pakistan, Nepal or Sri Lanka until further notice.

On August 3, the UAE announced that it would allow its resident visa holders stranded in India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Nigeria and Uganda to enter the UAE beginning August 5. In accordance with the announcement, only UAE residency visa holders who obtained vaccination certificates from UAE doctors will be permitted to travel from these countries. (Some categories of residents, such as medical health workers and students, are exempt from this requirement.)

Moreover, flydubai indicated that UAE residents possessing a valid Dubai visa together with a GDRFA approval issued on or after August 5 will be permitted to enter Dubai. GDRFA entry permissions granted before August 5 will not be accepted.

India rules

Residents of the UAE with a Dubai-issued visa who are traveling from the permitted airports in India will only be allowed entry into Dubai if they meet the following criteria:

– Those who are fully vaccinated in the UAE and completed 14 days after the 2nd dose and hold a vaccination card issued by a medical institution in the UAE (including a vaccine certificate made available through the official apps of government medical entities in the UAE).

– Applicants must be able to present a copy of a negative COVID-19 PCR test result (displaying a QR code) in English or Arabic, as obtained through an approved health service no more than 48 hours before their inbound flight to Dubai.

– A rapid DNA PCR, real-time PCR, or molecular test is required four hours before boarding an aircraft in the country of departure; a PCR test is required upon arrival in Dubai.

– UAE citizens who hold a valid Dubai-issued UAE resident visa and have been fully vaccinated in the UAE and completed 14 days after the second dose must submit the vaccination card/certificate via the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs website.

– UAE nationals and children under 12 years of age are exempt from PCR testing and vaccination requirements.

Sialkot travel

From tomorrow (August 10), Flydubai will allow carriage of residents of the UAE (who have valid Dubai-issued visas) to Dubai from Sialkot in Pakistan only under these conditions:

– They must have been fully vaccinated in the UAE and completed the 2nd dose 14 days after receiving it and hold a vaccination card issued by a medical institution in the UAE (including a vaccination certificate obtained through the government medical entity’s official app).

– They must present a negative COVID-19 PCR test result (with QR code) taken by an approved health service no more than 48 hours before the flight to Dubai departs.

– A rapid PCR, RT PCR, ID NOW or molecular test is required to detect nucleic acid for SARS COV2 four hours before boarding the aircraft in their country of departure; a PCR test is required upon arrival in Dubai.

– A UAE resident visa holder who has been fully vaccinated in the UAE and completed the second dose 14 days after the first dose must submit the vaccination card/certificate through the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs’s website.

Passengers of certain categories are allowed to enter Dubai if they comply with the following conditions:

– The medical staff, including doctors, nurses, and technicians (vaccinated or unvaccinated).

– The employees in the UAE who work in the education sector, including professors and teachers at universities, colleges, schools and universities (both vaccinated and unvaccinated).

– Students currently studying in the UAE (vaccinated or unvaccinated) – Children above the age of 12 with a valid UAE residency visa can qualify for this category if they meet all entry requirements.

– Holders of a valid visa issued on humanitarian grounds (vaccinated or unvaccinated).

– Those employed in local and federal government (whether vaccinated or unvaccinated).

– Passengers receiving medical treatment in the UAE (vaccinated or unvaccinated).