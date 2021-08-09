For the first time in 75 years ,the Tricolor will be unfurled at the CPI(M) offices on I-Day

Kolkata: CPI (M) West Bengal announced on August 8 that the leadership would hoist the Indian national flag at its headquarters, located at Alimuddin Street, and so will all the other party offices in the state. For the first time in 75 years, the party will celebrate India’s Independence in West Bengal. A written proposal was submitted by former MLA Sujan Chakraborty to the party high command before being approved.

It is noteworthy that the CPI(M) has never unfurled the Indian national flag in its party office on Independence Day. The undivided Communist Party of India had raised the slogan ‘Ye Azaadi jhootha hai’ soon after India’s independence. During the central committee meeting on August 8, the proposal was approved. According to Chakraborty, ‘the party will celebrate the 75th Independence Day throughout the state, starting from the party’s headquarters on Alimuddin Street. On this occasion, there will be a year-long program’.

Chakraborty refuted the claim that the party was celebrating Independence day for the first time. He said they had celebrated it before, but in a different way. According to PTI, he said, ‘We usually observe the Independence Day by holding discussions on issues and dangers our country faces from fascists and communal forces. The day will be celebrated in a bigger way this time. The 75th or 100th anniversary doesn’t happen every year’.

As reported by TV9 Hindi, CPI (M) leadership believes BJP influences people through nationalism and patriotism. A new strategy is needed for the Left Front to defeat the BJP in elections. The Left Front is often accused of being more sympathetic to communist-run countries like Cuba, Vietnam, and even China. Earlier this year, CPI (M) participated in the 100-year anniversary celebration for the Chinese Communist Party, which was widely criticized. During its 34-year rule, the Marxist Party in West Bengal was often accused of being more concerned with what was happening in Cuba rather than focusing on the needs of the people of the state.

India celebrates 75 years of independence

Celebrating 75years of independence, the Indian Govt is planning to take on a multi-level series of festivities to a different level – by calling it ‘People’s Movement ‘. This goes to the extent of being renamed as Amrut Mahotsav. Modi’s government has already begun preparations for the 75th-anniversary celebrations and plans to organize several events in honor of the historic occasion. The events will be managed by a national implementation committee headed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.