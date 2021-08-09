Hindu Temples, Shops, Households Attacked In Bangladesh

In Bangladesh’s Khulna district, at least four Hindu temples, as well as some shops and homes belonging to the minority community, were attacked. According to a media report, the police have arrested ten people and increased security in the area.

The miscreants first attacked the Shiali Mahasmashan temple, according to local residents and victims. The idols in the temple and the crematorium were vandalised. They then proceeded to the Shiali Purbapara area, where they vandalised Hindu god and goddess idols in Hari Mandir, Durga Mandir, and Govinda Mandir, according to the report. Six Hindu community members’ shops and two homes were also vandalised.

During the attacks, at least 10 idols at four temples were vandalised, according to Krishna Gopal Sen, general secretary of Rupsha Upazila Puja Udjapan Parishad. ‘There is high tension in the area now. But the local administration is working to keep the overall situation under control,’ Sen said.

The attackers, according to some locals, were from the Sheikhpura, Bamandanga, and Chadpur areas. Their identities, however, could not be verified. According to Rupsha police station Officer-in-Charge Sardar Mosharraf Hossain, additional police forces were deployed in the area to maintain law and order as tensions rose following the attacks.