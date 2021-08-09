IMD predicts heavy rain fall in these states

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) informed that the intensity of rainfall over sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim may increase from August 11-12 and rainfall will decrease in the northern parts of the country as the monsoon trough is moving towards the western foothills of the Himalayas. As a result of this, rainfall is likely to decrease over north Indian plains and increase over the hills.

‘Under the influence of these systems, widespread rainfall activity with isolated heavy falls is very likely over northeast and sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim during the next five days’, the IMD said. Due to stronger southwesterly or southerly winds from the Bay of Bengal, the intensity of rainfall is very likely to increase over these areas from August 11.

Northern parts of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttarakhand and gangetic West Bengal may receive widespread rainfall for the next four-five days. Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan will get isolated heavy falls for the next two days.

IMD also forecasted subdued rainfall over peninsular India, including Maharashtra and Gujarat. Kerala, Mahe and Tamil Nadu will receive isolated heavy falls during the next four-five days.