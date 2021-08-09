Major Terror Plot Foiled: Drone-borne bomb found near Punjab border ahead of I-Day

Punjab Police seized an IED-equipped tiffin box apparently delivered by drone at a Daleka village in Amritsar, close to the International Border (IB), fueling suspicion among intelligence agencies that Pakistan-based terror groups planned a major subversive operation. Dinkar Gupta, Punjab’s DGP, said explosives and other ammunition were delivered by a hi-tech drone on Sunday evening. A bag containing five hand grenades was also found in a drone drop inside the Indian Territory.

According to the DGP, on an intervening night between August 7 and 8, locals heard the sounds of drones. Later, the police received a tip-off that an abandoned bag had been found under suspicious circumstances. Upon opening the bag, police discovered seven pouches that contained a double-decker plastic tiffin, five hand grenades, and 100 cartridges. Among the items found were two kilograms of explosives, a switch, and remote control.

According to the DGP, the village sarpanch alerted the police about the drone incursion. ‘We have contacted the NSG. The matter is being investigated. The team arrived late last night and gave a preliminary report that it was an extremely sophisticated bomb. The device consists of about 2-3 kg of RDX and a switch mechanism. The explosion can be timed. There is also a spring mechanism and a magnetic mechanism with two U-shaped magnets,’ the DGP said.

In addition, the printed circuit board indicated that there was a remote control involved. A power energizer of nine volts and three detonators have also been found. The DGP noted that the explosives appear to be assembled meticulously. In regards to the possible target of the tiffin bomb, the DGP said that all possible targets can be at risk and investigations are underway to determine who the consignment was intended for and the target. ‘In the last two to three months, there has been an increase in activity across the border. It is a very sinister and worrisome development,’ said the DGP.

As part of promoting awareness about such explosives, the DGP requested cooperation from the people. ‘We want to inform the public about this development. The fact that the IED is in a children’s tiffin box with an attractive sticker indicates that it was targeted at innocent people like children,’ he said.