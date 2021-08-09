Pakistan denies entry to its citizens who came to India

Pakistan has denied entry to 51 Pakistani Hindus, including men, women, and children, who have been stuck in India for more than a year. The group had made their way to Haridwar in India to take the holy Ganga dip (in the Ganges). Since they had exceeded their visas, they were not allowed to cross the border.

Since last year, the Pakistani Hindus had been trapped here due to lockdown. A report by The Times of India said that they later went to Rajasthan and worked menial jobs including daily labor to support their families. Radha, a Pakistani Hindu, appealed for help from the Indian and Pakistani governments.

The Indian government has said they are seeking options for sending them back to Pakistan within the next few weeks and are arranging for their accommodations and stay in India.