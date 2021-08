Muscat: The Awqaf and Religious Affairs Ministry in Oman has announced the Hijri New Year holiday for public sector and private sector. The Hijri New Year holiday will be on Tuesday, August 10.

The ministry informed that crescent of Muharram 1443 AH has not been sighted on Sunday and therefore, Monday, August 9 will be the last day of Zul Hijjah.

The Islamic New Year is based on the lunar system and is subject to the sighting of the moon.