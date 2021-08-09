Saudi Arabia announces first day of Muharram

Riyadh: The moon-sighting committee in Saudi Arabia announced that the first day of Muharram 1443 AH will be on Tuesday, August 10, 2021. Muharram marks the beginning of the Islamic New Year or the Hijri new year.

The committee said that the crescent of the new Islamic month was not sighted in the country on Sunday evening so Monday, August 9 will be the last day of the month of Zul Hijjah.

The Islamic calendar, also known as the Hijri calendar, is a lunar calendar consisting of twelve months beginning with Muharram, and ending with Zul-Hijjah. Each month starts with the sighting of the moon

The UAE will mark the Islamic New Year holiday on Thursday, August 12, in line with directives by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratization (MoHRE). Earlier Oman also announced that Muharram will be on August 10.