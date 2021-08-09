See the breathtaking behind the scenes of the ‘top of the world’ ad shoot at Burj Khalifa: Video

Dubai: Emirates Airline has released the behind the scenes of its latest advertisement shot at Burj Khalifa, the tallest tower in the world. The ad that features a ‘cabin crew member’ in full uniform standing on the highest point of the Burj Khalifa was filmed without any green screen or special effects.

The ad shows a cabin crew member of the air carrier standing at the 828-metre pinnacle of the world’s tallest building and sorting through a series of placards which read: ‘Moving the UAE to the UK Amber list has made us feel on top of the world. Fly Emirates. Fly Better’.

Also Read: Ban Netflix trends in Twitter after Navarasa release

Nicole Smith-Ludvik, a professional skydiving instructor did this and thus, she joined only a handful of individuals who have stood at the top of the Burj Khalifa including Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai; and Hollywood actor Tom Cruise.

Nicole and the entire production team undertook a lot of rigorous planning, training, testing to shoot the ad. The crew took around an hour and 15 minutes to reach the top from a level 160. The space Nicole stood on had a circumference no wider than 1.2 metres to pull off the stunt.

‘A casting call was put out to Emirates’ very own cabin crew team and while there were some willing and capable candidates, a professional skydiving instructor was cast to ensure the highest levels of safety’, the airline said.

‘A custom platform with an attached pole was built at the top for the protagonist to stand on. She was attached to the pole as well as two other different points directly to the pinnacle, through a hidden harness under the Emirates uniform’, said the air carrier.

The shoot began at sunrise and took a course of five hours, using a drone to capture the footage.

At 828 metres above ground, this marks one of the highest ads ever filmed and was conceptualised and directed by Emirates’ in-house brand team with the help of Prime Productions AMG, based in Dubai.

‘We always look to challenge the norm and push boundaries at Emirates. We do it every day through our innovative services, our best-in-class product and, of course, through our advertising. The calm and confidence of the cabin crew you see in the ad is an embodiment of our frontline team, serving travellers and ensuring their safety. We’re proud to be among a privileged few who have been allowed to film at the top of the Burj Khalifa by Emaar; and even prouder that we get to showcase our beautiful city, Dubai. The ad will be adapted for several markets across the Emirates network, incorporating relevant messages for different audiences. The first TV campaign will run in the UK’, said Sir Tim Clark, President Emirates Airline.