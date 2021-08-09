Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed appointed as deputy ruler of Sharjah

Sharjah: His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah appointed Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi as Deputy Ruler of Sharjah. The ruler of Sharjah also issued another royal decree appointing Sheikh Sultan as the Chairman of the Oil Council in the emirate.

Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi is also member of the Sharjah Executive Council and Chairman of the Sharjah Media Council, which oversees the Sharjah Media Corporation, Sharjah Government Media Bureau and Sharjah Media City.

Also Read: Have GDRFA approval, negative Covid test results, then you can travel

Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration from Arkansas State University in US and a Master of Science Degree in Computer Information Systems from University of Detroit Mercy in Michigan in US.

‘I extend my great gratitude and thanks to His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Ruler of Sharjah, for his great confidence’, tweeted Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed.