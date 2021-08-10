BJP worker’s wife gang-raped in West Bengal; TMC demands punishment for culprits

After a BJP worker in West Bengal’s Howrah filed a police report saying that local TMC leaders and volunteers gang-raped his wife, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) sought harsh punishment for the perpetrators.

On Saturday night, a BJP worker claimed that his wife was gang-raped by two TMC members in Howrah. Jayanal Mallik and Sheikh Shahid were detained after police registered a complaint. The incident is said to have occurred at Bagnan, Howrah, a part of the Amta Assembly constituency.

The TMC expressed its sympathies with the victim’s family and asked that the perpetrators be punished.

According to reports, a manhunt has been begun for the three others who were reportedly involved in the incident, which occurred in her home on Saturday night when her husband and older son were not present.

The 34-year-old wife of a BJP worker was chained and viciously gang-raped by TMC workers in the Bagnan region of Howrah district, said the BJP leader and party’s co-in-charge of West Bengal, Amit Malviya.

‘Local police initially refused to even file her complaint and wanted to dilute the case. TMC is using rape as a political tool to silence opponents,’ he tweeted.

Meanwhile, TMC Howrah district president Pulak Roy stated that offenders are not bound by caste, religion or race. ‘All criminals are punished in our state. We are with the family and we demand that all culprits are punished,’ Roy, the state public health engineering minister stated.

TMC Amta MLA Sukanta Kumar Paul and other party officials paid a visit to the victim at the hospital.

The woman, who lives with her husband and two boys in an area within the jurisdiction of Bagnan police station, had a brain stroke six years ago, after which she lost her ability to speak but could hear.

‘My wife says she saw five people. She cannot speak since she suffered from a stroke a year-and-a-half ago. Her limbs, too, are weak,’ said the BJP worker.

According to the complaint, the accused barged into the house and gang-raped the woman when she opened the front door believing her husband had come.

The son informed his father about the occurrence shortly after and she was rushed to the Uluberia Sub-Divisional Hospital for treatment. The two were arrested and brought before the Uluberia Sub-Divisional Court on Monday.