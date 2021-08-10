Commodity Market: Gold, silver prices edge higher

Mumbai: The price of gold and silver edged higher in the commodity market. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), the gold futures surged 0.4% to Rs 46,065 per 10 gram. Silver futures rose 0.7% to Rs 63,095 per kilogram. On Monday, the price of gold slipped by Rs 700 and silver by Rs 2250 respectively.

In the international market, the price of spot gold is at US dollar 1,730.47 per ounce. Silver is priced at US dollar 23.43 per ounce. The holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell 0.2% to 1,023.54 tonnes from 1,025.28 tonnes on Friday.