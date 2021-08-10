Dubai-India flights: Unvaccinated children under 18 exempted from PCR test, vaccination

Dubai: Emirates Airline announced that children under the age of 18, travelling to Dubai from India are

exempted from vaccination and PCR test requirements.

‘Passengers under the age of 18 years are exempt from the vaccination requirement when travelling to Dubai from India’, Emirates Support replied to query of a passenger on Twitter.

As per the guidelines issued by the authorities in UAE, people aged 8 years and above who were immunized in India are not currently eligible to return, regardless of what vaccine they received. Only UAE residents vaccinated in UAE are allowed to enter the country from India.

Passengers travelling to Dubai must also apply for pre?entry approval through General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs and the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship.

Passengers must also have a negative PCR certificate from certified labs taken no more than 48 hours before their departure. They must also take another PCR test on arrival in Dubai.