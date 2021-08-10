Expo 2020 Dubai: Emirates Airline offers complimentary day passes to passengers

Dubai: Emirates Airline announced that all passengers flying with the carrier to Dubai between October 1, 2021 and March 31, 2022 will be provided with a complimentary day pass for Expo 2020 Dubai. Transit passengers too can avail the pass to visit the ‘ World’s Greatest Show’, if their connection in Dubai is more than six hours.

‘If you’re flying with us to Dubai between 1 October 2021 and 31 March 2022, we’re giving you one complimentary Expo 2020 day pass for each person in your booking. Use your ticket to enjoy Expo 2020 on any day you choose’, Emirates Airline said on its website.

‘Just passing through? If your connection in Dubai is more than six hours, you can still claim a free Expo 2020 day pass. To claim your pass, enter the details for each passenger below and we’ll email the tickets to you. If your flight gets changed or cancelled your day pass will no longer be valid, so simply claim a new one by entering your new flight details. View the full terms and conditions’, the airline added.

The biggest international event, the Expo 2020 Dubai will be held from October 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022. The theme of Expo 2020 Dubai is ‘Connecting Minds, Creating the Future’.

The tickets for the event were on sale online at expo2020dubai.com last month. It will also be available through more than 2,500 Authorized Ticket Resellers, including online travel agents, tour operators, hotel groups and airlines from 100-plus markets around the world.

One-day ticket is priced at Dh 95, multi-day tickets, offering unrestricted entry for 30 consecutive days are priced at Dh 195 and season passes, with unlimited entry for the entire six months are priced at Dh 495.