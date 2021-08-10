Forex Market: Indian rupee crashes against US dollar, UAE dirham

Mumbai: The Indian rupee fell against the US dollar in the forex market. As per market experts, the sustained foreign fund inflows and positive performance of the Indian share market has supported the local currency against the US dollar.

At the interbank forex market, the domestic currency opened weak at 74.40 and during trading it slipped further to 74.46 against the US dollar, registering a loss of 20 paise. On Monday, the Indian rupee settled at 74.26 against the US dollar. The Indian currency is at 20.28 against the UAE dirham.

The dollar index, which gauges the strength of the US currency against a basket of six currencies is at 92.98, higher by 0.04%. Meanwhile, foreign institutional investors were net buyers in the Indian share market as they purchased shares worth Rs 211.91 crore.