Giorgia Andriani sets Instagram Ablaze with new pic

Giorgia Andriani, an Italian dancer and model, just made Sunday even better with her brand new Instagram post. She looks stunning in a new photo posted to her Instagram account, posing near what appears to be a Jacuzzi. In the photo, the 30-year-old model wears a stunning golden monokini and looks absolutely stunning. She finished off her ensemble with a pair of matching golden dangler earrings. She shared the photo on Instagram with a simple caption that included only a blue heart emoji.

Giorgia Andriani’s Instagram post drew a lot of attention from her followers. In the comments section of the post, the majority of them used heart and fire emojis.

Giorgia’s post isn’t the first time she’s stunned her Instagram followers. She shared a video of herself having fun in the pool earlier this week. Giorgia Andriani is seen in the video acing the hair flip in the pool. In the video, she can be seen wearing a maroon bikini. ‘Always be yourself. Unless you can be a mermaid, then be a mermaid,’ she wrote in the caption of the post.

Giorgia is currently dating Arbaaz Khan, an actor and producer. Arbaaz Khan’s birthday was recently celebrated by Giorgia Andriani and him. Arbaaz’s birthday was also commemorated in a special Instagram post by Giorgia. ‘Happy Birthday Arbaaz,’ she captioned a photo of herself and Arbaaz.