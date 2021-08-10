Indian expat receives Dh 1255 bill for cancelled landline and internet connection in UAE

Sharjah: An Indian expat received a bill of Dh 1255 for his cancelled landline and internet connections in UAE. The expat resolved the issue with the help of Gulf News, the leading daily in the UAE.

As per reports, an Indian expat who lived for more than 30 years in UAE had decided to return to India in 2019. He then approached his telecom and internet service provider to cancel his landline and internet accounts. He provided his account number and Emirates ID to Etisalat, the service provider and settled all his dues.

Though the call centre executive had confirmed the cancellation, the expat had later reconfirmed the same by visiting the Business Centre of Etisalat. But recently, he had found out that the account under his name was still active and as a result, he was charged with Dh 1255. The Indian expat contacted Gulf News and informed them about this. Gulf News interfered in the issue and it was resolved permanently this time.