‘Mermaid’ spotted by astounded onlookers swimming in flooded city street

In several regions of Scotland, severe flash floods have been recorded, with residents rushing to social media to post images of sunken cars, disrupted transport and submerged possessions.

Among the chaos, a Glasgow resident was perplexed when he saw a ‘mermaid’ swimming across a flooded street across from his home.

Gavin Miller, who lives in Glasgow’s southside and lives in Battlefield Gardens, was just looking at the rainwater that had accumulated on the street when he noticed the mythical creature swimming in it.

Upon closer inspection, he discovered it was a lady dressed up as a mermaid and making the most of the flooded conditions.

Gavin admitted that the strange sight perplexed him for a few moments. He photographed the woman, but owing to floods, he was unable to leave his top-floor flat.

The shot soon went viral, with many users sharing it on Twitter with other videos and photographs of flooded roads and neighbourhoods throughout Scotland.

I absolutely love my neighbourhood of Battlefield. Mermaid was out today in the flash floods. Hope those affected by the floods are ok. Brilliant image by Gavin Millar#mermaidsandstuff #mermaids#flashflood #glasgow pic.twitter.com/BW9RmzG7sL — Stephen Morrison (@HowManyMiles_) August 8, 2021

Authorities have encouraged residents to drive with caution on public roadways. Flooding has disrupted train travel across the country, according to sources.