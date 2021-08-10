Metro to start pick up & drop services from Thursday

New Delhi: On a trial basis from Thursday, the feeder bus service is a facility that will transport passengers. The feeder bus service is a service that transports passengers from point A to point B. The service, with 25 low-floor e- buses (24 seaters) will start operating on August 12th, will run on 2 routes.

Only Metro passengers with a Delhi Metro Smart Card or Metro DTC Smart Card will be allowed to use the service. Since these buses are fully contactless and conductorless, they can use their Smart Cards to pay for cashless travel; thus, they can enter and exit through turnstiles using their cards. DTC buses already use Metro smart cards.

– The passengers will only be permitted to enter and leave from Metro stations, and their drop-offs will only be permitted at designated stops.

– There will be no passenger entry at other stops on the route.

– In addition, for buses going to Metro stations, entry is permitted at all stoppages en route, but exit is only permitted at Metro stations. This is to ensure that only genuine Metro passengers can use this service.

– Passengers will be allowed to enter the bus through the front door and exit by the rear door.