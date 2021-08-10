State govt announces reopening of schools from Aug 17

Mumbai: According to a notification issued Tuesday (August 10) by the Maharashtra government, schools are allowed to reopen post Covid closure in both rural and urban areas from August 17. In rural areas, schools will reopen for classes 5 to 8, while in urban areas, classes 8 to 12 will resume.

After reviewing the COVID-19 situation in their respective areas, the government has left it up to the district and local authorities to take a final call. Collectors from Kolhapur, Satara, Sangli, Solapur, Pune, Ahmadnagar, Beed, Pune, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Raigad and Plaghar are authorised to take a decision regarding reopening of schools .

The local administrations have been asked to ensure that the COVID-19 guidelines are followed when resuming classes. CM Uddhav Thackeray had earlier said that a lockdown could be imposed in case there is a spike in COVID-19 cases.

In the meantime, the Bombay High Court today canceled a state government order for conducting the Common Entrance Test (CET) for admissions to Class 11. The court ordered the government to complete the admission process within six weeks.