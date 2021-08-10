Stock Market: Benchmark indices ends higher

Mumbai: The benchmark indices settled marginally higher in the Indian share market. During trading the BSE Sensex touched an all-time high. The positive trend in the international market has supported the Indian equity indices.

BSE Sensex settled 152 points or 0.28% higher at 54,555. NSE Nifty ended at 16,280.11, up by 22 points. 11 of the fifteen sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange ended lower.

The top gainers in the market were Bharti Airtel, Tech Mahindra, HDFC, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra, Wipro, HCL Technologies, Tata Consumer Products, Divi’s Labs and Infosys. The top losers in the market were Shree Cements, JSW Steel, Tata Steel, Hindalco, Power Grid, NTPC, Indian Oil, Grasim Industries, ITC, Bharat Petroleum and State Bank of India.