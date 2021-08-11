Heroin worth Rs 53 crore hidden in shampoo bottles seized, 2 arrested

New Delhi: On Sunday, Delhi International Airport customs officials seized nearly eight kilograms of heroin from two passengers. In the international market, the drug is estimated to cost around Rs 53 crore.

The two arrested fliers were Afghan nationals who travelled to India via Dubai from Tehran, officials said. Smuggled drugs were concealed in at least 30 bottles of hair colour and two bottles of shampoo.

Customs officials at Delhi International Airport have seized heroin worth more than Rs 600 crore between December 2020 and June this year, officials said. The officials said 18 foreigners and two Indians were arrested in 14 cases during the same period.