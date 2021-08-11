India’s Cumulative COVID-19 Vaccination Coverage exceeds 51.90 Cr

India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 51.90 Cr. Cumulatively, 51,90,80,524 vaccine doses have been administered through 59,57,616 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am today. 41,38,646 vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

The new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination has commenced from 21st June, 2021. The Union Government is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of COVID-19 vaccination throughout the country.

India’s recovery rate has reached 97.45% in the last 24 hours. This is the highest ever recovery rate achieved by India since the start of the pandemic. Out of the people infected since the beginning of the pandemic, 3,12,20,981 people have already recovered from COVID-19 and 40,013 patients have recovered in the last 24 hours.

India has reported 38,353 daily new cases in the last 24 hours. Less than 50,000 daily new cases have been reported since forty-five consecutive days. This is a result of sustained and collaborative efforts by the Centre and the States/UTs.

India’s active caseload today stands at 3,86,351. This is the lowest recorded active case in 140 days. Active cases now constitute only 1.21% of the country’s total Positive Cases, which is also the lowest since March 2020.

With substantially ramped up testing capacity across the country, a total of 17,77,962 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours in the country. Cumulatively, India has conducted over 48.50 crore (48,50,56,507) tests so far.

While on one side testing capacity has been enhanced across the country, Weekly positivity rate currently stands at 2.34% and the Daily Positivity rate stands at 2.16% today. Daily Positivity rate has remained below 3% for last 16 days and below 5% for 65 consecutive days now.