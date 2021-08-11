Kozhikode crash: AI Express offers final compensation to the injured passengers

Air India Express said it had made final compensation offers to all 165 injured passengers and the relatives of 19 passengers killed in a plane crash in Kerala’s Kozhikode district. As of August 6, 80 of the 165 injured passengers had accepted the offers, according to the airline. The airline is waiting for the remaining 85 injured passengers and the 19 deceased passengers’ next of kin to accept the airline’s offers.

‘We have not received any rejection on the offers made from the injured passengers or the next of kin of the deceased. Also, no legal case has been filed on the offers made,’ an Air India Express spokesperson told

On August 7, 2020, the Air India Express flight from Dubai, which had 190 passengers and a six-person crew on board, overshot the tabletop runway while landing at the Kozhikode airport amid heavy rains. It crashed 35 feet below into a valley and disintegrated, killing 19 passengers and the two pilots. The crash injured a total of 165 passengers and four cabin crew members.

According to the spokesperson, the carrier will pay interim compensation to the injured and deceased persons’ next of kin by September 2020.