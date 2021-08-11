Madhavan flies solo to Dubai amid pandemic, shares video of empty aircraft and airport

While traveling from Dubai, actor R Madhavan experienced his most amusing and sad flight ever. He described how he was the only passenger at the immigration and then the solo passenger on the flight. He shared this unique experience by videos posted on Instagram.

Sharing the videos on Wednesday, Madhavan added: ‘July 26th, 2021…Amusing but sad. Praying hard for this to end soon so loved ones can be with each other. ???????.. #Amerikipandit shoot in Dubai.’

Commenting on Madhavan’s post Actor Adah Sharma wrote: ‘This is like an after apocalypse movie !’

Madhavan is currently shooting in Dubai for his next flick ‘Amriki Pandit’. On the work front, Madhavan’s most recent film is a Tamil movie Maara. He’ll next be seen in Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, in which he also stars as the eponymous character.