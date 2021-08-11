New York gets its first female Governor after Andrew Cuomo’s resignation

Governor Andrew Cuomo of New York announced his resignation on Tuesday, facing possible impeachment over sexual harassment claims from 11 women and mounting pressure from fellow Democrats. Cuomo will relinquish control of the nation’s fourth-largest state to Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul, a fellow Democrat who will become New York’s first female governor.

Cuomo was praised a year ago for his handling of the Corona virus pandemic before being engulfed in sexual harassment allegations and accusations. He has been also accused of covering up the scale of Covid deaths in nursing homes has had a stunning fall from grace.

‘I think that given the circumstances, the best way I can help now is if I step aside and let the government get back to the government,’ Cuomo said in a live televised address. ‘My resignation will be effective in 14 days.’

He has repeatedly denied the sexual harassment allegations detailed in an explosive report released by the office of state Attorney General Letitia James last week. But he said he wanted to ‘deeply, deeply’ apologize to any women who may have been offended by his actions.