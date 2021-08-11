Paul Walker’s daughter Meadow gets engaged to Louis Thornton-Allan

Late actor Paul Walker’s daughter Meadow Walker after confirming her relationship with actor Louis Thornton-Allan last month, has taken a significant step – the duo got engaged recently.

In an Instagram post shared by Walker on Monday, Meadow was seen enjoying some pool time and as the camera zoomed in, she could be seen sporting a ring on her finger. While Meadow didn’t add a caption to her post, she did receive congratulations in the comments from her pals.

Meadow was seen in the video holding up her hand in front of her face, showing off her stunning diamond ring and smiling at the camera. She simply added heart emojis as the caption, but celebrities like Nadine Leopold commented congratulatory wishes for her.

Meadow and Louis recently confirmed their relationship on social media after the actor shared a picture of the two in a cosy pose in July on his Instagram account. Meadow also referred to him as ‘My love’ in the comment section, indicating their relationship.

Meadow’s friends have been eager to express their congratulations on her engagement, but her Fast family is yet to respond. Following her father’s death, Meadow Walker has been known to be close to his Fast and Furious co-stars, particularly Vin Diesel and his family.

Meadow even tweeted a selfie with Diesel and his kid with the phrase ‘family’ before the premiere of the franchise’s most recent instalment, F9. She was also present for the film’s red carpet debut, which took place earlier this month.