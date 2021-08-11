Pune woman raped at gunpoint by man who loaned her 1 lakh

Pune: A woman was raped at gunpoint in the Talegaon region of the Pune district. Talegaon police have detained the key suspects, Kiran Ghare (40) and Deepak Oswal (46).

According to the police, the main accused Kiran Ghare gave the victim a loan of Rs one lakh. The 26-year-old woman had repaid the debt with two checks totaling Rs 50,000. In exchange for interest, Ghare sought sexual favours from the victim. When she refused, the accused threatened to kill her husband and kid if she did not comply. He then raped her in a Fortuner car at gunpoint, as per the complaint filed by the woman.

The accused raped the victim many times in various places while blackmailing her and filming the rape on mobile phone. He also told her that no one would do anything to him even if she went to the police.

Along with Ghare, Deepak Oswal has been arrested by the police. The case is being investigated further by Talegaon police.