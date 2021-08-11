Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end flat

Mumbai: The Indian equity benchmark indices ended flat on Wednesday. BSE Sensex settled at 54,526, down by 29 points. NSE Nifty ended 2 points higher at 16,282.

11 of fifteen sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange ended lower. The overall market breadth of the Bombay Stock Exchange was negative as 2,142 shares ended lower while 1,063 shares ended higher.

Also Read: Indian rupee gains against US dollar

‘Nifty traded in a small range and reversed from support level of 16,200. Technical indicators suggest a volatile movement in the market going ahead. Traders are advised to refrain from building new buying positions until further improvement is seen in the market breadth’, said Ashis Biswas, Head of Technical Research at CapitalVia Global Research.

The top gainers in the market were Tata Steel, JSW Steel, Indian Oil, NTPC, Hindalco, Power Grid, ONGC and Bharat Petroleum. The top losers in the market were Shree Cements, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Sun Pharma, Bajaj Auto, ICICI Bank, Tata Consumer Products, Divi’s Labs, HDFC Bank and Mahindra & Mahindra.