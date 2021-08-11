Venkaiah Naidu breaks down over House ruckus; criticizes opposition’s conduct

After the Opposition’s shameful ruckus in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, Vice President of India and RS Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu broke down while addressing the house on Wednesday. In response to the ruckus in the upper house, Naidu expressed his anguish over the behavior of some opposition members and condemned the stalling of Parliament proceedings.

Rajya Sabha chairman gets emotional.

During his address to the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, Naidu asserted that the chair of the Chairman was a sacred one and that he was disturbed to see some members sitting on the tables. ‘The Chairman’s seat is a sacred one, and I am disturbed to see some members seated on tables. Last night, I struggled to figure out what prompted this august House to reach a new low,’ said Naidu.

The Rajya Sabha members could have discussed the issue and expressed their views instead of creating a ruckus. As the RS Chairman explained, the opposition had the option to protest and vote no instead. ‘I find it hard to comprehend why this happened,’ he said, adding yesterday was a ‘golden opportunity’ for members to place their views on several issues, such as the three farm laws, which is one of the reasons why opposition parties are protesting. In spite of this, as he spoke on Wednesday the opposition once again created a ruckus and the House was adjourned until 12 pm.

Congress MP climbs RS benches, tosses rulebook.

During Tuesday’s Rajya Sabha debate, a member of the opposition tried to protest the government through disgraceful means. During the discussion of farm laws, some MPs raised anti-government slogans. Around 2:17 pm, Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh climbed on the reporters’ table and raised the slogan. As a result of his actions, Vice-Chairperson Bhubaneswar Kalita brought the House to a 15-minute recess.

In contrast, Congress MP Pratap Singh Bajwa crossed the line when he climbed on the table and threw the rule book at the Rajya Sabha chair. Deepender Hooda, Rajmani Patel, Binoy Viswam and CPI’s V Sivadasan also sat on the table, disrupting the proceedings of the House. Eventually, the Rajya Sabha adjourned again at 3.03 pm.