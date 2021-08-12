Eminem’s ex-wife Kim Scott hospitalised after suicide attempt: Report

Kim Scott, Eminem’s ex-wife, was taken to the hospital last month after allegedly attempting suicide. Law enforcement and emergency services got a call of a suicidal individual on July 30 at Scott’s house in Michigan, according to reports.

Police were reportedly forced to restrain her after she became combative with personnel checking her vital signs when they arrived.

Paramedics were unable to check her vitals, as per the source. Scott had little lacerations on her legs and blood had spilled all over the floor, indicating that she had hurt herself. Authorities are said to have taken her to a hospital for a psychiatric evaluation, but she has since been freed and is recuperating at home. Kathleen Sluck, Scott’s mother, died on July 23 at the age of 65, precisely one week before the alleged incident.

Sluck’s funeral was conducted at Lee-Ellena Funeral Home on July 29. Dawn Scott, Scott’s sister, died of a suspected heroin overdose in 2016 at the age of 41. After being high school sweethearts, Eminem and Scott got married in 1999 and divorced in 2001. They remarried on January 14, 2006, then he filed for divorce a few months later, on April 5, 2006. The couple’s 25-year-old daughter, Hailie Jade, is their sole child.

Kimberly Anne Scott was born on January 9, 1975 and changed her name to Kimberly Anne Mathers after marrying Eminem. She was born and raised in Warren, Michigan.

Marshall Bruce Mathers III, best known by his stage name Eminem, was born on October 17, 1972 and is an American rapper, songwriter and record producer. With over 220 million albums sold globally, Eminem is one of the best-selling musicians of all time. He is largely recognised for introducing hip hop to the Middle East and is often considered one of the greatest rappers of all time.

Eminem’s international success and critically praised work are credited with breaking racial barriers in mainstream music for white rappers.