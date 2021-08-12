Germany: Nurse suspected of injecting saline water instead of Covid vaccine

Germany: Thousands of people in northern Germany were urged to get another shot of the COVID-19 vaccine after a police investigation found a Red Cross nurse suspected to have injected saline water. This happened at a vaccination Center in Friesland, a rural district near the North Sea Coast.

‘I am totally shocked by this episode,’ said Sven Ambrosy, a local councillor, on Facebook as the authorities notified about 8,600 residents.

While saline solution is harmless, many of these people who got vaccinated in Germany in March and April – when the switch was suspected – elderly people who are at a greater risk of catching the potentially fatal viral disease.

Peter Beer, a police investigator, speaking earlier at a news conference reported by German media, said that based on witness statements there was ‘a reasonable suspicion of danger’.

According to police investigators, the sceptical nurse’s motive is not clear, but she expressed concerns about vaccines in social media posts. There was no immediate word on whether the suspect had been arrested or charged in the case, which, according to broadcaster NDR, has been handed over to a special unit that investigates politically motivated crimes.

The local police declined to comment outside of normal working hours.