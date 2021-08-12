‘Hindu families of Bhong Sharif are scared to return’; Pakistan’s minorities commission

Amritsar: According to the National Commission for Minorities (NCM), in Pakistan, Hindu families who fled their homes following an attack by fundamentalist Muslims on their residences and businesses in Bhong Sharif town of Rahim Yar Khan district of Punjab province of Pakistan are still reluctant to return and open their businesses. Bhong Sharif Jaipal Chhabria, a member of NCM Pakistan, told the reporters over the phone that Chelaram Kewlani, chairman of NCM’s delegation, was disappointed to discover that Hindu families who left after the incident were still reluctant to return.

‘Around 150 to 200 families of Hindus of Bhong Sharif have abandoned their houses and have gone to their relatives in other cities following the attack on Sri Ganesha Temple’, Jaipal said, adding that they are disheartened to find a wedge between two peacefully living communities. Hindus’ residential and commercial complexes were also attacked. To bring the situation under control, the local administration called in Pakistan Rangers.

Hindus who lived alongside Muslims in Bhong Sharif had left their homes. ‘It is difficult to even imagine let alone see this,’ Jaipal said. The delegation held meetings with the local civil and police administrations to try and ensure the safety of the Hindu minority. Upon their return to their homes and business, the Hindus were asked by the delegation to involve the police. During a meeting with local Muslim leaders, the NCM delegation discussed ways to support peace efforts.