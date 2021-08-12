Radhika Pandit celebrates 5 years of engagement with husband Yash

Radhika Pandit, who often shares lovely photos of her two children, Ayra and Yatharv, took to her Instagram handle to celebrate 5 years of engagement with her husband Yash. The actress posted a video from her engagement day along with a sweet penned note calling her husband Yash as ‘the most incredible man.’

Sharing the video on Thursday, Radhika wrote: ‘It’s been 5yrs today that I got engaged to this incredible man, in my favorite place with my favorite people being around! I still remember this day, like it was yesterday.. sharing this video just to relive that perfect day again. P.S: A shout out to all my dear friends who were a part of that special day to share any pic u have of that day, pic of the decor, or an invite, or anything u have memories attached to. Tag me @radhikapandit while uploading. @thenameisyash.’

Radhika got engaged to the love of her life, Yash, on this day, 5 years ago in a modest ceremony in Goa. The couple met on the sets of the TV show Nandagokula and fell in love. ‘Mr. and Mrs. Ramachari’, ‘Santhu Straight Forward,’ ‘Moggina Manasu’ and ‘Drama’ were among the films they appeared together. In December 2016, the pair got married in a lavish ceremony. Their daughter Ayra was born in 2018 and their son Yatharv was born in 2019.