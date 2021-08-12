Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty ends at record highs

Mumbai: The domestic benchmark indices ended at record highs in the Indian share market. The gain in the ICICI Bank, Larsen & Toubro, Tech Mahindra, Power Grid and HCL Technologies shares has led the benchmark indices to the record highs.

BSE Sensex surged 318 points or 0.58% to hit an all-time high of 54,844. NSE Nifty rose 82 points to close at record high of 16,364.

Also Read: Forex Market: Indian rupee rises against US dollar

All the 19 sector gauges, barring the index of energy shares, compiled by the NSE ended higher. The overall market breadth on the Bombay Stock Exchange was positive as 2,357 shares ended higher while 844 closed lower.

The top gainers in the market were Tech Mahindra, Tata Motors, Larsen & Toubro, HCL Technologies, Titan, NTPC, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Auto and Tata Consumer Products. The top losers in the market were Eicher Motors, Divi’s Labs, Cipla, Indian Oil, ONGC, Bharat Petroleum, IndusInd Bank, Reliance Industries, Mahindra & Mahindra, Sun Pharma and Axis Bank.