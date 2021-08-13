24-year-old dies after blade of helicopter he was building slashes throat

Yavatmal: A 24-year-old from Maharashtra’s Fulsavangi village in Mahagaon taluka died after the blade of the helicopter he built slashed his throat during a trial run.

The victim, Sheikh Ismail Sheikh Ibrahim was a school dropout and a mechanic by profession. He built the prototype of a single-seat helicopter by welding steel pipes. During a testing session in his workshop, however, the helicopter developed a glitch and one of the blades fell, cutting his throat.

The incident occurred on August 10 in the Yavatmal district of Maharashtra. According to authorities, the person was rushed to a hospital in an injured state and died during treatment. More information is pending. A video of the incident is also being shared on social media platforms.

Young Sheikh Ismail from Fulsawangi in Yavatmal (Maharashtra) built a helicopter which he wanted to launch on Aug 15. The trial run became fatal for welder-turned-innovator on Tuesday ngt. Fondly called 'Munna Helicopter', he left inspiring memories behind. RIP, Dear Rancho. ? pic.twitter.com/EwG3IoS7w3 — Dharmendra Jore (@dharmendrajore) August 12, 2021

Police said the deceased had been building the aircraft on his own for the last two years. He made the chopper out of welded steel pipes and a Maruti 800 engine. He dubbed the chopper ‘Munna Helicopter’ and planned to reveal it to the public on August 15, Independence Day.

As per reports, Ismail’s elder brother and three pals have been questioned by police as part of the investigation into the incident. The cops have taken possession of the helicopter. Ismail was known as Rancho in his community and had stopped going to school when he was in the eighth grade.