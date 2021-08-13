Country extends travel ban for 10 countries including India

Manila: Philippines extended the ban on passengers from India and nine other countries till August 31. President Rodrigo Duterte approved the recommendation of the coronavirus task force to extend the travel restrictions, presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said in a statement. The government took this decision over the concerns posed by the Delta variant of the coronavirus.

Also Read:Keep all Onam celebrations to the minimum, says Kerala police

The travel ban was first imposed on April 27 and has been extended several times and expanded to include Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Thailand, Malaysia and Indonesia.