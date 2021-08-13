Man held for hacking into ECI website, creates fake voter ID cards

MEERUT: In Saharanpur, UP, a man in his mid-20s was arrested for allegedly hacking into the website of the Election Commission of India (ECI). Based on initial reports, the youth was allegedly creating thousands of voters’ ID cards from his tiny shop in Nakud region, Saharanpur.

It is believed that Vipul Saini logged into the ECI website with the same password that ECI officials used. As soon as ECI noticed something amiss, they reported the matter to several investigative agencies who traced Saini’s whereabouts and notified the police in Saharanpur.

The Election Commission has taken measures to improve the security of its website and has confirmed that its database is now safe and secure.

Delhi’s investigation agencies will now request the court to remand Saini. In a joint effort with the Saharanpur crime branch, cyber cell sleuths arrested Saini from the village of Macharhedi on Thursday. Saini recently completed his Bachelor of Computer Applications (BCA) at a university in Uttar Pradesh. His shop has also been raided and hard drives and computers have been seized.

Police officers reported that Saini’s bank account contained ‘a substantial amount of money running into lakhs of rupees’. Additionally, police found that Saini had printed thousands of voter ID cards over the past three months. The purpose of the voter ID cards was not clear at the moment. ‘As of now, we cannot say why he was making these cards or for what purpose they were being used. There is a lot to be investigated before arriving at any conclusion,’ Saharanpur SSP, S Chanappa, told TOI.

During questioning, Saini named Arman Malik, who lives in Harda district, Madhya Pradesh, as his accomplice.