Officials hammer iron bars on homes amid Delta fear

Residents of China are being locked inside their homes as a result of the covid surge. Several videos have gone viral showing Chinese authorities locking residents inside their homes.

Video footage shows personnel in hazmat suits installing iron bars on people’s doors to prevent anyone from leaving the building.

The Chinese Communist Party is locking people inside their homes again. If someone in the building tests positive or has positive contact tracing, the whole building gets sealed for 14 to 21 days, sometimes longer. August 2021 pic.twitter.com/LyArs7DQN6 — Things China Doesn't Want You To Know (@TruthAbtChina) August 8, 2021

It is thought that the move resembles Wuhan’s extreme tactics at the start of the pandemic. Delta spread over the past several weeks has created a challenge to China’s control of the pandemic.

Travel restrictions and lockdowns have been imposed in response to the current outbreak.

The National Health Commission of China reported 143 new cases in 17 provinces on August 9. Among the new cases, 35 were imported from abroad and 108 were local cases. The Commission of Health reported two cases in Nanjing City and 48 in Yangzhou.