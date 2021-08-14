Air quality commission instructs to shift all industries in Delhi to PNG

New Delhi: The Commission for Air Quality Management has instructed Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Rajasthan to prepare a time-bound action plan to shift all identified industries units in the National Capital Region (NCR) to piped natural gas (PNG). The commission also directed these states to prepare an action plan to supply PNG in the industrial areas in NCR where infrastructure and gas supply are not available.

In the NCR districts of Haryana, 408 of the 1,469 identified industrial units have already shifted to PNG. In Uttar Pradesh, 1,161 of the 2,273 such units in NCR have switched over to PNG. Only 124 of the 436 such units in Rajasthan have so far made the shift.

The states must audit and inspect the industries to make sure that these units are not using any other polluting fuels.

The three states have been given time till August 31 to submit a compliance report to the commission.