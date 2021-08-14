Anil Kapoor’s Juhu residence all set for daughter’s marriage. See pics

New Delhi: Anil Kapoor’s younger daughter Rhea is all set to marry longtime boyfriend Karan Boolani on August 14, 2021. According to reports, Kapoor’s Juhu bungalow will host an intimate wedding.

As reported in the Times of India, the wedding will be solemnized in the presence of family and close friends. Kapoors are maintaining a tight-lipped silence regarding the upcoming event and nothing has been officially announced yet.

Photos of decorations on Anil Kapoor’s residence were going viral on the internet, hinting at the wedding.

As of now, neither Rhea nor Karan have commented on the upcoming wedding.

Rhea is a stylist and producer, whereas Karan is a director. He has reportedly appeared in several ad commercials.

Sonam Kapoor flew back to the Mumbai from London last month, and now her hubby Anand Ahuja is also in India for the wedding celebrations.