BSF saves woman who was forced into prostitution

Kolkata: Border Security Force (BSF) busted a human trafficking racket and rescued a woman who was sent to Bangladesh for prostitution. Security personnel arrested two people in connection with this.

Acting on specific intelligence, BSF troops of the border outpost in North 24 Parganas district in West Bengal rescued the woman.

During interrogation the woman revealed that she came to India five years ago with her aunt. A divorcee, she has left her son in Bangladesh. But her aunt forced her to prostitution and was being sent to Bangladesh for prostitution.