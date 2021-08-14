Gurjar community leader issue show cause notice to 15 MPs

Jaipur: Gurjar community leader Vijay Bainsala has issued show cause notice to 15 members of parliament from Rajasthan for not raising the issue of inclusion of MBC reservation in the ninth schedule of the Constitution. The notice has been shared on Twitter by Vijay Bainsala and all 15 MPs have been tagged in the tweet.

‘Earlier we had written to MPs to raise our concern in parliament but except for Hanuman Beniwal, none of the MPs raised the issue in parliament in the monsoon session. The MBC community had supported them wholeheartedly during their election. Now we have issued show cause notice to them that why they have not done the needful to secure MBC reservation by including it in the ninth schedule of the Constitution,’ said Vijay Bainsala.

MPs included in the list are Bhagirath Chaudhary from Ajmer, Balaknath from Alwar, CP Joshi from Chittorgarh, Devji Patel from Jalore-Sirohi, Diya Kumari from Rajsamand, Ranjeet Koli from Bharatpur, Jaskaur Meena from Dausa, Dushyant Singh from Baran-Jhalawar, Kailash Chaudhary from Barmer, Manoj Rajoriya from Dholpur-Karauli, Om Birla from Kota, PP Chaudhary from Pali, Rajyavardhan Singh from Jaipur Rural, Subhash Bahediya from Bhilwara and Sukhbir Jaunpuriya from Tonk-Sawai Madhopur.

The Gurjar community is demanding a Special status under reservation. They want the law passed by state assembly to be included in the ninth Schedule of the Constitution so that it cannot be challenged in a court of law. The case of MBC reservation is sub-judice in Supreme Court.