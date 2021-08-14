Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist arrested in Jammu and Kashmir

Srinagar: Security forces arrested a terrorist belonging to Pakistan based Hizbul Mujahideen from Kulna forest area in Kishtwar district, Jammu and Kashmir. A joint team of the Indian Army and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Jammu and Kashmir Police arrested Muzamil Hussain Shah and recovered one granade, a magazine and 30 rounds of bullets .

‘Kishtwar Police in association with Security Forces arrested the third person identified as Muzamil Hussain Shah, resident of Meerna Patimahalla Palmar, Kishtwar District who joined HM terrorist ranks a few days back from Kulna forest area of Patimahalla Palmar on Friday. One grenade and magazine with 30 rounds has been recovered from his possession’, said Jammu and Kashmir Police.