‘I miss you:’ Janhvi Kapoor shares pic with Sridevi on birth anniversary

Aug 14, 2021, 06:15 pm IST

Janhvi Kapoor paid tribute to her late mother, actress Sridevi, on her 58th birthday. The actress shared a throwback photo of herself with Sridevi and expressed her longing for her.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, along with the photo, Janhvi wrote: ‘Happy birthday Mumma. I miss you. Everything is for you, always, every day. I love you.’

Janhvi never forgets to pay tribute to her mother. She had shared numerous old photos of Sridevi with her on Mother’s Day in May, reminiscing wonderful times with her and added a simple caption: ‘My Mumma.’

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor’s next film is Good Luck Jerry. It’s a Hindi remake of the Tamil film Kolamavu Kokila, released in 2018. Deepak Dobriyal, Mita Vashisht, Neeraj Sood and Sushant Singh all play key parts in the film, which is produced by Aanand L Rai.

