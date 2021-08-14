DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSGulf

India-UAE flights: Emirates Airline issues fresh advisory for passengers

Aug 14, 2021, 02:53 pm IST

Dubai: Emirates Airline announced that only Dubai visa holders with an entry approval from the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) will be allowed to enter the Dubai International Airport (DXB). Also , passengers with newly issued residence visas cannot travel to Dubai

Also Read: Twitter India head transferred to US 

‘Only Dubai visa holders who have an approval through the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA), can travel to Dubai. Those holding a non-Dubai issued visa can’t travel to Dubai’, said Emirates Support as a reply to a query from passenger.

The national air carrier of Dubai also updated that at present residence visa holders only will be allowed and no tourists. ‘For now, only those holding Dubai residence visas can travel from India to Dubai. Please keep an eye on our website for updates. The entry rules and travel guidelines can change anytime’, said a post shared on its official Twitter handle.

 

Tags
shortlink
Aug 14, 2021, 02:53 pm IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button