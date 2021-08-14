India-UAE flights: Emirates Airline issues fresh advisory for passengers

Dubai: Emirates Airline announced that only Dubai visa holders with an entry approval from the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) will be allowed to enter the Dubai International Airport (DXB). Also , passengers with newly issued residence visas cannot travel to Dubai

‘Only Dubai visa holders who have an approval through the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA), can travel to Dubai. Those holding a non-Dubai issued visa can’t travel to Dubai’, said Emirates Support as a reply to a query from passenger.

Hi Amir, Based on the latest updates, passengers with newly issued residence visas can't travel to Dubai. This information is subject to change. Please keep an eye on the travel updates online. — Emirates Support (@EmiratesSupport) August 13, 2021

The national air carrier of Dubai also updated that at present residence visa holders only will be allowed and no tourists. ‘For now, only those holding Dubai residence visas can travel from India to Dubai. Please keep an eye on our website for updates. The entry rules and travel guidelines can change anytime’, said a post shared on its official Twitter handle.

Hi, we don't have an update yet on when that will be possible. For now, only those holding Dubai residence visas can travel from India to Dubai. Please keep an eye on our website for updates. The entry rules and travel guidelines can change anytime. — Emirates Support (@EmiratesSupport) August 13, 2021