Japanese diplomat posts identical origami videos for 1 year, goes viral

Hisao Inagaki, the Japanese Consul General in Seattle, has gone viral on Twitter with his consistent origami creations. Since August 22, 2020, Inagaki has been working on a project of making origami cranes every day and has already completed 356 cranes. Inagaki has posted identical videos of himself demonstrating his creations, all with the same message of wishing the world health and peace.

Matt Knight, a Twitter user, has now posted a screenshot of the diplomat’s Instagram profile, which features his art. He captioned: ‘Every day, the Consul General of Japan in Seattle posts a near-identical video of himself saying ‘Today is my [nth] day in Seattle. I have folded a [nth] crane while praying for everyone’s health and peace.’

Every day, the Consul General of Japan in Seattle posts a near identical video of himself saying 'Today is my [nth] day in Seattle. I have folded a [nth] crane while praying for everyone’s health and peace.' He is on his 353rd crane. pic.twitter.com/IDR9moErd3 — Matt Knight (@MattCKnight) August 9, 2021

The post, which was uploaded on August 10, has gotten over 2,000 likes and a lot of feedback. Netizens responded to the post in a variety of ways, from providing facts about the performance art to praising the initiative.

‘This is pure meditation,’ wrote a Twitter user. ‘This is one of the most wholesome things ever,’ another commented. ‘An ancient Japanese legend promises that anyone who folds a thousand origami cranes will be granted a wish by the gods. Some stories believe one is granted happiness and eternal good luck, instead of just one wish, such as long life or recovery from illness or injury,’ wrote a third.

The short clips shared by Inagaki show him praying for health and peace. ‘Today is my 356th day in Seattle. I have folded the 356th crane while praying for everyone’s health and peace,’ he wrote alongside the video featuring his 356th origami crane.