Mumbai University gets bomb threat emails asking for exam results

Mumbai: Mumbai University has said that it received multiple e-mails from people requesting the release of undergraduate exam results, without which the university building may be blown up by a bomb.

Mumbai University’s Director of Exams and Evaluation confirmed that the university received bomb threat e-mails asking for the release of examination results of Bachelor of Arts (BA), Bachelor of Science (BSc) and Bachelor of Commerce (BCom).

Read also: Emraan Hashmi shares his joy, as his film is getting a theatrical release

University officials have filed a complaint at the Bandra Kurla Complex police station. The police have been trying to trace the IP address of the system that sent the emails.

Mumbai University released final year semester results for BCom and BSc in July after a long delay. Due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, the examination and results were delayed.