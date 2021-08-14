‘My inner child is dancing’: Samantha on ‘Shaakuntalam’ shoot wrap

Samantha Akkineni finished filming for the mythical drama Shaakuntalam on Thursday. The actress took to her Instagram handle to thank Gunasekhar, the film’s director, for providing her the chance to feature in the film.

She wrote: ‘And it’s a wrap on Shaakuntalam!! This film will stay with me for the rest of my life. As a little girl I believed in fairy tales.. not much has changed. I still do…. and @gunasekhar1 sir my fairy godfather making my dream a reality. When he narrated this film to me I was immediately transported to a most beautiful world.. the world of Shaakuntalam.. a world like no other.’

Samantha continued: ‘But I was nervous and scared. Was it possible for us to create such beauty on celluloid.?? Today as I say my goodbyes, I have such an immense feeling of love and gratitude, to this absolutely incredible human @gunasekhar1 sir, for he has created a world that has exceeded all my expectations. The inner child in me is dancing with joy. Thankyou sir.’

She also expressed her gratitude to the producers and other team members. ‘And thank you to the best team ever for The most amazing @neeta_lulla for putting her heart and soul into creating #Shaakuntalam. I really don’t know what I would have done without you maam. My strong all women team @neelima_guna @hanshithareddy @ragini_guna. And our Prince charming @devmohanofficial. I feel like the most special girl in the world today,’ the actress further added.

Reacting to the post, Gunasekhar wrote: ‘@Samanthaprabhu2 Your child-like innocence, delicacy and above all YOUR STRONG WILL inspire me..our ‘SHAKUNTALA.’

@Samanthaprabhu2 Your child-like innocence, delicacy and above all YOUR STRONG WILL inspire me..our “SHAKUNTALA” https://t.co/Vzg15RUk1u — Gunasekhar (@Gunasekhar1) August 13, 2021

Samantha plays the titular character in Shaakuntalam, which is produced by Neelima Guna and Dil Raju. Dushyant is played by Dev Mohan. Allu Arha, Allu Arjun’s daughter, makes her acting debut as Prince Bharata in the film.

Mani Sharma composed the music for the project, which will be released simultaneously in all major Indian languages.